Second Circuit – Search of rental car: United States v. Lyle & Van Praagh

April 12, 2019

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Search of rental car Expectation of privacy – Inventory search – Post-arrest proffer statement – Waiver United States v. Lyle & Van Praagh 15-958-cr(L) Judges Raggi, Chin, and Lohier Background: The defendants appealed from their conviction of charges relating to drug trafficking. Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that there was ...

