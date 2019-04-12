Don't Miss
Tanck took detour to Nixon Peabody

M&A work is akin to skilled trades

By: Bennett Loudon April 12, 2019 0

Eric Tanck planned on becoming a skilled tradesman, but the realities of the local economy steered him in another direction — corporate law. He worked for a short time as a tool and die maker, and then as a mold maker. Unfortunately, long-range prospects in that field weren’t very promising. Instead, Tanck became a corporate attorney focusing ...

