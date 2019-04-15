Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed March 28, 2019

Deeds filed March 28, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 15, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded March 28, 2019                   59   14420 HOLDING, WILLIAM to VENDETTI, JOANIE MARIE Property Address: 27 AMENITY DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12163 Page: 0531 Tax Account: 054.18-3-42 Full Sale Price: $328,800.00 KILLINGBECK, MILDRED M to COAPMAN, SHEILA R et al Property Address: 7271 FOURTH SECTION ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12163 Page: 0629 Tax Account: 083.01-3-5 Full Sale Price: $1.00 NENNI, SHARON A et ano to BRENNAN, ...

