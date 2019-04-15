Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / Judgments filed February 14, 2019

Judgments filed February 14, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 15, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded February 14, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AIR & WATER SOLUTIONS, LLC et ano DBA AIR AND WATER SOLUTIONS LLC 59 WOONSOCKET AFTERNOON, SHELTON CT 06484 Favor: GREEN CAPITAL FUNDING, LLC Attorney: SEREBRO ESQ, VADIM Amount: $9,933.50 DANNERT, JOSIAH 596 CONKEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN AND ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $5,855.67 DB ROCS LLC et al 45 SAGINAW DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623 Favor: ...

