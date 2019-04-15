Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney / Powers of Attorney filed January 16, 2018

Powers of Attorney filed January 16, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 15, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded January 16, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE LIQUID VENDORS 100 POWERS LANE E, ROCHESTER NY 14624 I|BRIAN|J|DICESARE|

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo