Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for April 17, 2019

Court Calendars for April 17, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 16, 2019 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F. CRIMI Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Rochester Highlands NY LLC v Brianna Patterson, et al, 141 Green Knolls Drive – William C Dedes 2—Rochester Highlands NY LLC v Bianca Ramos, et al, 68 Green Knolls Drive – William C Dedes 3—Rochester Highlands NY LLC v Joan Ferguson, et al, 137 Green Knolls Drive – William C Dedes 4—Rochester Highlands ...

