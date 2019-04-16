Don't Miss
Deeds filed March 29, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 16, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded March 29, 2019                   80   NOT PROVIDED COTTRONE DEVELOPMENT CO INC to YOUNG MENS CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATION OF GREATER ROCHESTER Property Address: MANITOU ROAD, GREECE NY Liber: 12164 Page: 0322 Tax Account: 033.01-3-42 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 GUCKER, EDWARD J et ano to SHAVER, BARRY A Property Address: 27 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12164 Page: 0157 Tax Account: 054.18-1-27 Full Sale Price: $155,000.00 RENTAL PLUS ...

