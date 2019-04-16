Don't Miss
Home / News / Fan injured at Amerks game must overcome precedent with lawsuit

Fan injured at Amerks game must overcome precedent with lawsuit

By: Kevin Oklobzija April 16, 2019 0

A Hilton resident and her lawyer are challenging legal precedent regarding the awarding of damages for when a spectator is injured at a professional sporting event in New York. Veronica James attended an Oct. 27 Rochester Americans hockey game when she was struck by an airborne puck while in the seating area at Blue Cross Arena at ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo