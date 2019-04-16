Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed March 29, 2019

Mortgages filed March 29, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 16, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 29, 2019                   103   NOT PROVIDED BINION, LAVELL & HARRIS, LAVELL Property Address: 518 SEWARD STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MIDFIRST BANK Amount: $20,144.29 ILONA SZALAY & ZOLTAN SZALAY Property Address: 3624 ATLANTIC AVENUE, PENFIELD NY Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $202,500.00 I-SQUARE LLC & I-SQUARE LLC Property Address: 60 LORRAINE DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: COUNTY OF MONROE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY Amount: $2,000,000.00 SCHAEFER, CHRISTOPHER Property Address: 905-907 SOUTH PLYMOUTH AVENUE, ROCHESTER ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo