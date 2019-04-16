Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Securities fraud: FIH, LLC v. Foundation Capital Partners LLC

Second Circuit – Securities fraud: FIH, LLC v. Foundation Capital Partners LLC

By: Daily Record Staff April 16, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Securities fraud Reasonable reliance – Merger clause FIH, LLC v. Foundation Capital Partners LLC 18-357-cv Judges Jacobs, Lynch, and Vilardo Background: The plaintiff appealed from the grant of summary judgment dismissing its federal securities law claims against the defendants. The plaintiff argues that it had reasonably relied on material misrepresentations by defendants ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo