Suicidal inmate's suit proceeds

Suicidal inmate’s suit proceeds

Claims dismissed against Livingston County Sheriff and others

By: Bennett Loudon April 16, 2019 0

A federal judge has refused to dismiss all claims in a lawsuit filed by a Livingston County Jail inmate who attempted to kill himself with a razor provided by a jail guard. Plaintiff Brian T. Barrett filed a civil rights suit against Livingston County, the Livingston County Sheriff, three jail nurses the jail doctor, the chief ...

