Applications sought for federal magistrate judge

By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2019 0

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan W. Feldman, in November, is finishing his eight-year term for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York, and May 3 is the deadline for applications to replace him. An application form and more information about the position is available on the Court’s website www.nywd.uscourts.gov, or at this address: ...

