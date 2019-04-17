Court Calendars for April 18, 2019

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2019 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F. CRIMI Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Chelsea Bridge Invest LLC v Atavia Barnish & Douglas Gasby, 82 Kosciusko St – Handelman Witkowicz – Legal Aid Society 2—Urban Park Apartments Housing v James Whitehead, 150 Van Auker St – John Nacca 3—QVP Enterprises LLC v Upen Mehendale, 740 Driving Park Ave – Phillips Lytle 4—Housing Opportunities Housing v Veronica Bautista, ...

