Court of Appeals – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Alvarez

By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2019 0

New York State Court of Appeals Ineffective assistance of counsel Appellate counsel – Poorly written brief People v. Alvarez No. 13 Judge Stein Background: At issue on appeal is whether the Appellate Division properly denied the defendant’s petition for a writ of error coram nobis based upon his claim that he was deprived of the effective assistance of appellate counsel due ...

