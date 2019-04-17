Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal war may test House inquiries

Legal war may test House inquiries

By: The Washington Post Tom Hamburger, Karoun Demirjian, Josh Dawsey, and Rachael Bade April 17, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump’s attorneys and the White House are moving to resist a growing number of congressional requests for information, increasing the likelihood of a protracted legal fight that could test the power of congressional subpoenas. The building battle will shape how much material House Democrats will be able to obtain about Trump’s policies ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo