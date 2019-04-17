Mortgages filed April 1, 2019

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 1, 2019   106   NOT PROVIDED GALEN, GAYL A & THOMAS, GAYL Property Address: 1463 ALLEN ROAD, PENFIELD NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $100,000.00 GALLINA DEVELOPMENT CORP Property Address: 200 MILE CROSSING BOULEVARD, GATES NY Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $560,375.75 WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER R Property Address: 129 POLLARD AVENUE, GREECE NY Lender: ARMELI, MARISA Amount: $15,000.00 14420 VOGT, GAVIN J & VOGT, HEIDI L Property Address: 1225 DRAKE ROAD ...

