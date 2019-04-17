Don't Miss
Home / News / Realtors report: Buyer demand still strong when the right house is available

Realtors report: Buyer demand still strong when the right house is available

By: Kevin Oklobzija April 17, 2019 0

Despite a continuing shortage of homes on the market, buyer demand remained strong in the first quarter of 2019, according to the latest Marketwatch Report by the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors (GRAR). Available homes for sale in the region fell 10.1 percent to 2,642, while closed sales fell 9.3 percent to 850. The area includes ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo