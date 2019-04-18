Don't Miss
Deeds filed April 1, 2019

By: kellyplessinger April 18, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded April 1, 2019   92   NOT PROVIDED LATER, LLOYD S to KATER, KAREN Property Address: Liber: 12165 Page: 0150 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 ROCHESTER REV HOLDINGS LLC to MARRERO, LUIS Property Address: 864 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12165 Page: 0179 Tax Account: 107.71-1-39.001 Full Sale Price: $1.00 THURSTON ROAD REALTY LLC et al to THURSTON & CHILI ASSOCIATES HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND CORPORATION et al Property ...

