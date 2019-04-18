Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed April 2, 2019

Deeds filed April 2, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded April 2, 2019   59   NOT PROVIDED BRUSH, CHRISTINE to STEVENS, BETHANY et ano Property Address: 15 TUXFORD ROAD, PITTSFORD NY Liber: 12165 Page: 0605 Tax Account: 151.16-2-45.1 Full Sale Price: $310,000.00 ROESSEL, JOHN to CASCIANI, JOHN Property Address: 876 MAPLE DRIVE, WEBSTER NY Liber: 12165 Page: 0651 Tax Account: 078.11-1-4 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 GCP MILL CREEK LLC to DRAZKOWSKI, MICHAEL E et ano Property Address: CEDARS ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo