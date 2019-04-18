Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Keeping Your Balance: Taxability of state and local tax refunds in 2019

Keeping Your Balance: Taxability of state and local tax refunds in 2019

By: Daily Record Staff Molly Wanzenried April 18, 2019 0

Now that tax season is over, it is time to look to the 2019 tax filing season. In March, the IRS issued Rev. Rul 2019-11 addressing State and Local Tax (SALT) refunds and their taxability in light of the limit on SALT to $10,000 under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA). This Revenue Ruling ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo