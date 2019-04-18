Don't Miss
Mortgages filed April 2, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 2, 2019   80   NOT PROVIDED 704 CLINTON AVENUE SOUTH LLC & 704 CLINTON AVENUE SOUTH LLC Property Address: 704-714 SOUTH CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $2,000,000.00 BECKER, CHRISTINA M Property Address: 79 PONTIAC DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $2,748.75 BIRNBAUM-2180 LLC Property Address: 2180  HENRIETTA TOWN LINE ROAD, BRIGHTON NY Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $20,000.00 BUTERA, SAMUEL ...

