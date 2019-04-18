Don't Miss
New York courts: No ICE arrests in courts without judicial warrant

New York courts: No ICE arrests in courts without judicial warrant

By: The Associated Press Deepti Hajela April 18, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents looking to make arrests inside courthouses in New York can’t do so without judicial warrants or orders, according to a directive from the New York State Office of Court Administration that took effect Wednesday. The move was hailed by immigration advocates, who said courthouses in New York ...

