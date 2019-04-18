Don't Miss
Home / News / Rapper Kodak Black arrested at border in upstate New York

Rapper Kodak Black arrested at border in upstate New York

By: The Associated Press April 18, 2019 0

LEWISTON — Kodak Black was arrested on drug and weapons charges as the rapper tried to cross from Canada into the United States near Niagara Falls, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Bill Kapri, whose stage name is Kodak Black, was driving two other people in a Cadillac Escalade with temporary California registration across the Lewiston-Queenston International ...

