Suburban Rochester law firm looking for an experienced person with a minimum of 5 years experience handling purchase and sale real estate transactions in a fast paced environment. This position requires strong communication and customer service skills in addition to excellent computer skills. Need to be able to work independently and as part of a team. Full time 37 ½ hour work week. Salary commensurate with experience. Full benefits package. Free on-site parking.

Email resume: HR@GalloLaw.com