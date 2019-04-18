Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump tried to choke Russia probe, oust Mueller, report says

Trump tried to choke Russia probe, oust Mueller, report says

By: The Associated Press By NANCY BENAC, CHAD DAY, ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO April 18, 2019 0

WASHINGTON — Public at last, special counsel Robert Mueller's report revealed to a waiting nation Thursday that President Donald Trump tried to seize control of the Russia probe and force Mueller's removal to stop him from investigating potential obstruction of justice by the president. Trump was largely thwarted by those around him. Mueller laid out multiple ...

