Don't Miss
Home / News / Writ of habeas corpus denied

Writ of habeas corpus denied

Status report due in 90 days

By: Bennett Loudon April 18, 2019 0

A federal judge has denied the release of a Pakistani man who has been detained almost a year while awaiting deportation. But U.S. District Court Judge David G. Larimer kept the case open. Abbas Raza, a citizen of Pakistan, filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus asking Larimer to order the U.S. Department of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo