Court of Appeals – Hearsay: People v. Tapia

April 19, 2019

New York State Court of Appeals Hearsay Past recollection recorded – Sixth Amendment right to confrontation – Grand jury minutes People v. Tapia No. 19 Judge DiFiore Background: At issue on appeal is whether a portion of a testifying witness’s prior grand jury testimony was properly admitted as a past recollection recorded to supplement his trial testimony. Ruling: The Court of Appeals ...

