Daily Record names 2019 Excellence in Law Award winners

The Daily Record has named its 2019 Excellence in Law Award winners, recognizing 38 members of the legal community for their outstanding work.
“This year’s Excellence in Law honorees are exceptional. Not only are they professionally accomplished, but they are committed to making a difference in their community,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “The honorees, in the categories of Top Women in Law, Up & Coming Attorneys, and Unsung Legal Heroes, uphold the highest legal standards and improve communities throughout Western New York. It is an honor for The Daily Record to recognize their accomplishments.”
Nominations for all of the awards were received from The Daily Record’s readers in addition to area law firms, bar associations and the legal community at large. Nominees were asked to complete an application that outlined their career accomplishments, community involvement and mentoring activities that distinguish their work in the legal community.
Winners were selected by a panel of legal and business leaders and are divided into three categories: Top Women in Law, Unsung Legal Heroes and Up & Coming Attorneys.
The 2019 Excellence in Law Awards will be presented at a luncheon June 6 at the Hyatt Regency Rochester.
This year’s honorees are as follows:
Top Women in Law
- Kathryn Bruns, Faraci Lange, LLP
- Leslie M. Connolly, Harter Secrest & Emery LLP
- Christina M. Deats, Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC
- Carey Ann Denefrio, Littler Mendelson, P.C.
- Sandra Doorley, Monroe County District Attorney’s Office
- Kelly Gotham, NYS Unified Court System
- Laura A. Myers, The Wolford Law Firm LLP
- Anita L. Pelletier, Nixon Peabody LLP
Up & Coming Attorneys
- Jennifer Aronson-Jovcevski, Boylan Code LLP
- John P. Bringewatt, Harter Secrest & Emery LLP
- Craig Diallo Carson, Esq., Law Office of Craig D. Carson PLLC
- Maxwell Cohen, Monroe County District Attorney’s Office
- Jillian Dunbar, Phillips Lytle LLP
- Tyler Ellis, Morgenstern DeVoesick PLLC
- Emily R. Fusco, Trevett Cristo
- Frances M. Kabat, The Zoghlin Group, PLLC
- Lucrecia Z. Knapp, Harter Secrest & Emery LLP
- Anastasia M. McCarthy, Esq., Hurwitz & Fine P.C.
- Anna S. M. McCarthy, Harter Secrest & Emery LLP
- Marybeth McCarthy, Monroe County Public Defender’s Office
- Anne M. McGinnis, Harris Beach PLLC
- Kat Murphy, Nixon Peabody LLP
- Lesley E. Niebel, Faraci Lange LLP
- Abigail M. Norris, Bond Schoeneck & King PLLC
- Jessica L. Paulin, Nixon Peabody LLP
- Nicholas S. Proukou, Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP
- Lindsay A. Rabitz, Broadstone Real Estate, LLC
Unsung Legal Heroes
- Patrick Burke, Barclay Damon LLP
- Jim Dukette, Empire Justice Center
- Judy Gray, Bond Schoeneck & King PLLC
- Kimberly Heller, Lacy Katzen LLP
- Kristi Hughes, Empire Justice Center
- Nancy E. Lopez, Nixon Peabody LLP
- Clara E. Onderdonk, Ernstrom & Dreste, LLP
- Brenda Rivera, Legal Assistance of Western New York, Inc. (LawNY)
- Catherine Shrock, Segar & Sciortino, PLLC
- Raymond Squilla, Telesca Center for Justice
- Tracey Tronolone, Monroe County Public Defender’s Office