Daily Record names 2019 Excellence in Law Award winners

The Daily Record has named its 2019 Excellence in Law Award winners, recognizing 38 members of the legal community for their outstanding work.

“This year’s Excellence in Law honorees are exceptional. Not only are they professionally accomplished, but they are committed to making a difference in their community,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “The honorees, in the categories of Top Women in Law, Up & Coming Attorneys, and Unsung Legal Heroes, uphold the highest legal standards and improve communities throughout Western New York. It is an honor for The Daily Record to recognize their accomplishments.”

Nominations for all of the awards were received from The Daily Record’s readers in addition to area law firms, bar associations and the legal community at large. Nominees were asked to complete an application that outlined their career accomplishments, community involvement and mentoring activities that distinguish their work in the legal community.

Winners were selected by a panel of legal and business leaders and are divided into three categories: Top Women in Law, Unsung Legal Heroes and Up & Coming Attorneys.

The 2019 Excellence in Law Awards will be presented at a luncheon June 6 at the Hyatt Regency Rochester.

This year’s honorees are as follows:

Top Women in Law

Kathryn Bruns, Faraci Lange, LLP

Leslie M. Connolly, Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Christina M. Deats, Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC

Carey Ann Denefrio, Littler Mendelson, P.C.

Sandra Doorley, Monroe County District Attorney’s Office

Kelly Gotham, NYS Unified Court System

Laura A. Myers, The Wolford Law Firm LLP

Anita L. Pelletier, Nixon Peabody LLP

Up & Coming Attorneys

Jennifer Aronson-Jovcevski, Boylan Code LLP

John P. Bringewatt, Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Craig Diallo Carson, Esq., Law Office of Craig D. Carson PLLC

Maxwell Cohen, Monroe County District Attorney’s Office

Jillian Dunbar, Phillips Lytle LLP

Tyler Ellis, Morgenstern DeVoesick PLLC

Emily R. Fusco, Trevett Cristo

Frances M. Kabat, The Zoghlin Group, PLLC

Lucrecia Z. Knapp, Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Anastasia M. McCarthy, Esq., Hurwitz & Fine P.C.

Anna S. M. McCarthy, Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Marybeth McCarthy, Monroe County Public Defender’s Office

Anne M. McGinnis, Harris Beach PLLC

Kat Murphy, Nixon Peabody LLP

Lesley E. Niebel, Faraci Lange LLP

Abigail M. Norris, Bond Schoeneck & King PLLC

Jessica L. Paulin, Nixon Peabody LLP

Nicholas S. Proukou, Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Lindsay A. Rabitz, Broadstone Real Estate, LLC

Unsung Legal Heroes

Patrick Burke, Barclay Damon LLP

Jim Dukette, Empire Justice Center

Judy Gray, Bond Schoeneck & King PLLC

Kimberly Heller, Lacy Katzen LLP

Kristi Hughes, Empire Justice Center

Nancy E. Lopez, Nixon Peabody LLP

Clara E. Onderdonk, Ernstrom & Dreste, LLP

Brenda Rivera, Legal Assistance of Western New York, Inc. (LawNY)

Catherine Shrock, Segar & Sciortino, PLLC

Raymond Squilla, Telesca Center for Justice

Tracey Tronolone, Monroe County Public Defender’s Office