Don't Miss
Home / News / Kelley Ross Brown to receive Kate Stoneman Award

Kelley Ross Brown to receive Kate Stoneman Award

Support of women attorneys recognized

By: Bennett Loudon April 19, 2019 0

Kelley Ross Brown, a partner at Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP, will travel to Albany on April 30 to be honored as one of three recipients of Albany Law School’s Kate Stoneman Awards. This is the 25th anniversary of the award, which is presented to individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to seeking change and expanding opportunities ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo