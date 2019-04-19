Mueller report lays out obstruction evidence against the president

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post Devlin Barrett and Matt Zapotosky April 19, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - The report from special counsel Robert Mueller III lays out in alarming detail abundant evidence against President Donald Trump, finding 10 “episodes” of potential obstruction of justice but ultimately concluding it was not Mueller’s role to determine whether the commander in chief broke the law. Submitted to Congress on Thursday, the 448-page document alternates ...

