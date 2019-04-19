Don't Miss
Home / News / What Attorney General Barr said vs. what the Mueller report said

What Attorney General Barr said vs. what the Mueller report said

By: The Washington Post Salvador Rizzo April 19, 2019 0

Before the special counsel’s report on Russia and President Trump was released to the public, Attorney General William Barr made several statements about what was in its 448 pages. Barr received special counsel Robert Mueller’s report last month and outlined its principal conclusions in a letter dated March 24. Barr then held a news conference on ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo