Don't Miss
Home / News / As next college basketball corruption trial begins, it’s time to ask: Is this worth it?

As next college basketball corruption trial begins, it’s time to ask: Is this worth it?

By: The Washington Post Sally Jenkins April 22, 2019 0

There is something missing from the federal prosecution of “corruption” in college basketball so far: a sense of justice. There have been some small plea bargains and petty-crime verdicts, and another trial is scheduled to start against a couple of minor figures this week. But absent from all of it is a meaningful rationale: Prosecutors ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo