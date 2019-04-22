Don't Miss
Court Calendars for April 23, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2019 0

City Court HON. MICHAEL C. LOPEZ Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Lambert Bay Associates LTD v Colleen Macomber, 14 Kenwood Ave – Timothy L Alexson 2—Isaac Jones III v Ealon Furman, 554 Hayward St – Louis Asandrov 3—Roy Davy v Donnett Grant, 13 Kirkland Road – Richard Goldberg 4—Luis Hernandez Jr v Selvenia Brooks, 594 Chili Ave – LaFay Byrne 5—The Dukester and Sir Hemmingway ...

