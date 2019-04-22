Don't Miss
Home / News / Five things to know about impeachment

Five things to know about impeachment

By: The Washington Post David A. Fahrenthold April 22, 2019 0

Democrats in the House - and on the 2020 campaign trail - are divided about whether to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, following a report from special counsel Robert Mueller III that detailed Trump’s efforts to hinder Mueller’s investigation. The most compelling practical argument against such an effort is that it is unlikely to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo