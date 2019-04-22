Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded February 16, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2019

Judgments Recorded February 16, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BONHAM, KESHA 5 TRILLIUM LANE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Attorney: GITLIN ESQ, ROBERT BRIAN Amount: $2,887.93 EVERETTE, CHEREE 399 HARVEST DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Attorney: GITLIN ESQ, ROBERT BRIAN Amount: $3,246.62 HARTMAN, HEIDI A. 135 BROOKHAVEN TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Attorney: GITLIN ESQ, ROBERT BRIAN Amount: $2,700.86 RICE, DONALD J. 5059 SUNSET TERRACE, BATAVIA ...

