Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded February 17, 2019

Judgments Recorded February 17, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded February 17, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BOONE, PIAGET D et ano 186 GOLDENROD LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14623 Favor: ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY Attorney: PETER J CRAIG AND ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $8,183.30 HUTZLEY, JUSTIN M 1513 HILLSDALE AVENUE, PITTSBURGH PA 15216 Favor: ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY Attorney: PETER J CRAIG AND ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $3,203.33 PICKETT, HERSAL RICARDO 15104 HEROGLEN DRIVE, LITHIA FL 33547 Favor: ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY Attorney: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo