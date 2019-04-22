Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded February 18, 2019

Judgments Recorded February 18, 2019

April 22, 2019

Judgments Recorded February 18, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ROC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, INC. 20 BELINDA CRESCENT, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: MICHAEL GARVER Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN AND CRANE LLP Amount: $22,317.75

