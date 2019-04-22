Don't Miss
Home / News / Justices to examine 2020 Census question

Justices to examine 2020 Census question

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes April 22, 2019 0

The Supreme Court this week takes up the most consequential Trump administration initiative since last term’s travel ban, with the justices considering whether a question about citizenship can be added to the 2020 Census. The restrictions on travelers from certain majority-Muslim countries was approved last June by a five-member conservative majority deferential to President Donald Trump’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo