Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded April 4, 2019

Mortgages Recorded April 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 4, 2019   54   NOT PROVIDED 8508 ROUTE 5 LLC & HUBERT W STEIN AND SONS INC Property Address: Lender: FARM CREDIT EAST ACA Amount: $8,250,000.00 14420 CHUCHLA, MICHAEL & CHUCHLA, MICHAEL G Property Address: 130 PARK AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $61,200.00 14445 BUTTLE, WILLIAM III Property Address: 228 W CHESTNUT STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $88,369.00 14450 CLARK, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo