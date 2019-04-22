Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Sentencing: United States v. Walker

Second Circuit – Sentencing: United States v. Walker

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sentencing Plea agreement – Breach United States v. Walker 17-1896-cr Judges Jacobs, Calabresi, and Rakoff Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment sentencing him to 30 years in prison and five years of supervised release for a single count of conspiring to distribute at least 200 grams of crack cocaine. He pleaded ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo