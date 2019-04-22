Don't Miss
Supreme Court to decide if anti-discrimination employment laws protect on basis of sexual orientation and gender identity

By: The Washington Post By Robert Barnes April 22, 2019 0

The Supreme Court on Monday added what could be landmark issues to its docket for next term: whether federal anti-discrimination laws protect on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The court accepted three cases for the term that begins October. They include a transgender funeral home director who won her case after being fired; ...

