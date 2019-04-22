Don't Miss
Home / News / ‘The President himself may be guilty’: Why pardons were hotly debated by the Founding Fathers

‘The President himself may be guilty’: Why pardons were hotly debated by the Founding Fathers

By: The Washington Post Erick Trickey April 22, 2019 0

Just before they left Philadelphia, the Constitution’s framers tackled a question that special counsel Robert Mueller III’s report has revived, 232 years later: Could the president abuse his pardon power to obstruct justice? On Sept. 15, 1787 - with the Constitution drafted, the summer’s heat cooling and the convention delegates at the Pennsylvania State House eager ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo