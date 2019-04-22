Don't Miss
Workplace Issues: Second Circuit reverses summary judgment and allows plaintiff a jury trial on claim of national origin

Workplace Issues: Second Circuit reverses summary judgment and allows plaintiff a jury trial on claim of national origin

By: Lindy Korn April 22, 2019

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals has reinstated an employment discrimination case, concluding that the jury may find the plaintiff was terminated from his position because of his national origin, which is Egyptian. The key evidence in this case is that the plaintiff claimed to overhear the decision maker tell someone that she “knew how ...

