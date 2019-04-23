Amy Marra | Clark Patterson Lee

Clark Patterson Lee announces the hiring of Amy Marra as human resources director.

As an accomplished HR and organizational development leader, Marra will work closely with CPL’s HR team to oversee and enhance a full range of people-related activities, including onboarding and training, team-member development, recruitment and retention, compensation and benefits and HR policies and compliance.

Marra joins CPL with more than 20 years of experience, most of which was spent with University of Rochester Medical Center. Most recently, she served as human resources business partner, strategically identifying solutions to support business objectives for multiple units and departments.