Chris Marron | Empire Commercial Construction

Empire Commercial Construction, a retail-specific division of leading regional commercial building contractor TAYLOR – The Builders, announces the promotion of Chris Marron to project manager. He has been hired to continue expansion of the company’s retail-specific growth in the Upstate New York region and beyond.

Previously a junior project manager for TAYLOR – The Builders and recent graduate from Alfred State SUNY College of Technology, Marron joins the Empire project management team to assist in estimating, planning, scheduling and coordination in all phases of select projects.