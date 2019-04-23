Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Chris Marron | Empire Commercial Construction

Chris Marron | Empire Commercial Construction

By: Daily Record Staff April 23, 2019 0

Chris Marron

Chris Marron

Empire Commercial Construction, a retail-specific division of leading regional commercial building contractor TAYLOR – The Builders, announces the promotion of Chris Marron to project manager. He has been hired to continue expansion of the company’s retail-specific growth in the Upstate New York region and beyond.

Previously a junior project manager for TAYLOR – The Builders and recent graduate from Alfred State SUNY College of Technology, Marron joins the Empire project management team to assist in estimating, planning, scheduling and coordination in all phases of select projects.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo