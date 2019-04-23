Don't Miss
Court Calendars for April 24, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 23, 2019 0

City Court HON. MICHAEL C. LOPEZ Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Rochester Properties Real Estate v Annette Hayes, 1504 Clifford Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Roc Capital LLC v Victor Saunders, 176 Truesdale St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Harris St Residence LLC v Janice Highland, 27 Harris St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Lee Peck Ching Lydia & Koh Han Kiong v Stacey Rodriguez, 258 ...

