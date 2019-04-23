Jerry Mosier | Taylor – The Builders

TAYLOR – The Builders announces the addition of Jerry Mosier to its project management team. Mosier has been hired as a project manager to assist in estimating, planning, scheduling and coordination in all phases of select TAYLOR projects.

Mosier joins the TAYLOR team after spending the last 15 years with Industrial Furnace Company (IFCO) as project engineer. The Rochester Institute of Technology alumnus will focus on the comprehensive industrial market, overseeing multiple project superintendents with his primary responsibility building quality facilities within budget, assuring safety, schedule and quality.