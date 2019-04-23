Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Money Management: Sneaking in the backdoor

Money Management: Sneaking in the backdoor

By: Christopher Raby April 23, 2019 0

With April 15 just behind us, many investors consider using tax refunds to bolster retirement savings. Roth IRAs are a great way for many investors to grow their retirement nest egg free of tax implications. Unfortunately, the ability to contribute directly to a Roth IRA is phased out for high-income earners. In 2019, the ability to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo