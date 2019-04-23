Renovations started at Telesca Center

Don't Miss
First-floor reception area could be open in June

By: Bennett Loudon April 23, 2019 0

Work is finally underway on the first floor of the Telesca Center for Justice to create a new reception area for the legal service providers in the building. The renovations, which focus on about 4,500 square feet at the street level, are expected to be completed by the end of May. Additional work is being done ...

