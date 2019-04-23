Don't Miss
Rochester Drug Co-operative faces federal criminal charges

By: Gino Fanelli April 23, 2019 0

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District has reached a $20 million settlement with the Rochester Drug Co-operative (RDC) for failing to comply with the Controlled Substance Act and failing to report suspicious opioid orders from pharmacies. Based in Chili, the RDC is a pharmaceutical wholesaler filling orders for 1,300 community retail pharmacies throughout the ...

